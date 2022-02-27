Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $14.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.77.

Sprinklr stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

