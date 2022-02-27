Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.91.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,347. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

