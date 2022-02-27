Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,100,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

