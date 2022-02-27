Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.80, but opened at $29.10. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 19,370 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $40,654,518,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 920,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after purchasing an additional 909,454 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

