Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 126,000 Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SOVO opened at $12.14 on Friday. Sovos Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

