Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kirby by 760.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 366,766 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Kirby by 439.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $7,769,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kirby by 34.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 617,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 158,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kirby by 181.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 124,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

KEX opened at $64.60 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,873. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

