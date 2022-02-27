Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 3,630 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $94.49 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average is $87.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $198,855.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,424 shares of company stock worth $5,747,982 in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.