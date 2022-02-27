Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 8,520 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 475.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,850 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $24,077,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 87.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 226,830 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCI opened at $54.12 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

