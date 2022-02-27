Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,274,000 after buying an additional 1,299,471 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,655,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,900,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,655,000 after acquiring an additional 427,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,005,000 after acquiring an additional 907,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $75.08 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 186.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($42.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHK. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

