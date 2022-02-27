Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,753 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.65.

NBIX opened at $88.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

