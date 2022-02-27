Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor Sells 6,557 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQSP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Squarespace by 278.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

