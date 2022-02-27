St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Lowered to GBX 1,600

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.48) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.85) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.33) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,656.11 ($22.52).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,421 ($19.33) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.59. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,165 ($15.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,585.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,583.32.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

