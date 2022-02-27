STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of STAAR Surgical worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 432.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,693 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 166.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.53.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

