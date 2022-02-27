STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of STAAR Surgical worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 9,961.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 191.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.83 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

