Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Sells $1,030,721.01 in Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.21 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $36,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.