Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1415 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Stantec has raised its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.