Stantec (TSE:STN) Upgraded to “Buy” by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$80.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Stantec to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a C$85.00 price target (up previously from C$76.00) on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.42.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$63.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$67.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.83. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$48.83 and a 12 month high of C$73.10. The firm has a market cap of C$7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

In related news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total value of C$181,294.19. Also, Director Theresa Jang purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,708.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$989,039.17. Insiders have sold a total of 45,818 shares of company stock worth $3,230,328 over the last quarter.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

