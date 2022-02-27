Star Group (NYSE:SGU) versus EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Head to Head Comparison

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Star Group alerts:

This table compares Star Group and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 5.85% 29.39% 9.77% EVgo N/A N/A N/A

34.5% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Star Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo has a beta of -1.22, indicating that its share price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Group and EVgo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.50 billion 0.26 $87.74 million $1.57 6.46 EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Star Group and EVgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EVgo 1 5 3 0 2.22

EVgo has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 64.59%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than Star Group.

Summary

Star Group beats EVgo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Group (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About EVgo (Get Rating)

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.