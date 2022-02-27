Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Issues Earnings Results

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of STWD opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

