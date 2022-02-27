Status Achieves Market Cap of $184.23 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Status has a total market cap of $184.23 million and $11.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Status Profile

Status is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

