Stem (NYSE:STEM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 183.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NYSE STEM opened at $8.81 on Friday. Stem has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,158.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

