Stephen Davis Sells 3,928 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACAD stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 46,947 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 101,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

