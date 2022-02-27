Stephens Cuts Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target to $12.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NDLS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.
NASDAQ NDLS opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $324.39 million, a PE ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 95,376 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
