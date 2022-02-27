Stephens Cuts Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target to $12.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NDLS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $324.39 million, a PE ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 95,376 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

