Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

