Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
