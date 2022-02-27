Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Earnings Results

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.730-$2.830 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.73-$2.83 EPS.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. Steven Madden has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

