Stifel Nicolaus Lowers MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,400.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,111.39 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,120.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,425.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 113,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

