Stifel Nicolaus Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $2,650.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,838.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,446.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,376.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,053.57 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Booking by 41.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,061,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $9,625,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

