StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $118.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.29.
MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediciNova (MNOV)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.