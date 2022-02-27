StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $118.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth $2,010,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MediciNova by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

