StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Orion Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of ORN opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 million, a PE ratio of -45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

