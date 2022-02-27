StockNews.com Downgrades AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $129.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.66 and its 200 day moving average is $135.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $117.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,076,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

