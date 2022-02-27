StockNews.com Downgrades Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

GMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,183,000 after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after purchasing an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 78,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

