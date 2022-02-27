StockNews.com Downgrades IDEX (NYSE:IEX) to Hold

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

Shares of IEX opened at $192.49 on Friday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in IDEX by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in IDEX by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

