StockNews.com Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. Sasol has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sasol by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

