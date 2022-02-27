StockNews.com Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.
Shares of SSL stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. Sasol has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $23.71.
About Sasol (Get Rating)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
