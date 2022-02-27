StockNews.com Lowers Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.22.

TPX opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

