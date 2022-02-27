StockNews.com Upgrades Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.47.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $133.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.01. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $65.27 and a one year high of $136.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.