StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT Raised to C$7.75

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SVAUF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC began coverage on StorageVault Canada in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of SVAUF opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

