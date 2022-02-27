Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $24.18 on Friday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Stratasys by 1,085.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,629 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Stratasys by 3,588.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 910,481 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter worth $20,360,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 35.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after buying an additional 615,791 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at $10,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

