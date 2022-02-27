Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of STRA stock traded up $10.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 467,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on STRA. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Strategic Education by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Strategic Education by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Strategic Education by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

