Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,000. Broadcom makes up 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TNF LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 119,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $588.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.48. The company has a market capitalization of $240.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

