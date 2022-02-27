Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $154.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.