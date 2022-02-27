Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Corning by 1,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after buying an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Corning by 755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after buying an additional 1,570,584 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,871,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Corning by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after buying an additional 1,210,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,249,000 after buying an additional 969,487 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.