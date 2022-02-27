Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $7.21 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $103.97 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

