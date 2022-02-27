Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Waste Management by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after purchasing an additional 501,705 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,917,000 after purchasing an additional 395,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $145.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.71 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

