Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.74

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €11.74 ($13.34) and last traded at €12.20 ($13.86), with a volume of 347022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.83 ($13.44).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SZU shares. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.89) price target on Südzucker in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.64) target price on Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.10 ($17.16) target price on Südzucker in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) target price on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.38 ($16.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €12.77 and a 200-day moving average of €13.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 32.88.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

