Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.
NYSE:SUM opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $41.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,256,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 54,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 107,523 shares during the period.
About Summit Materials (Get Rating)
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
