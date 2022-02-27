Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE:SUM opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,256,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 54,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 107,523 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.