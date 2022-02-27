Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) will report sales of $64.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.20 million to $64.60 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $54.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $239.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.20 million to $241.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $285.99 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $291.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

SUMO traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. 736,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

In other Sumo Logic news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $55,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,728. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

