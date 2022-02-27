Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 122.50 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 122.15 ($1.66). Approximately 1,629,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,740,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.63).

SUPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.82) to GBX 140 ($1.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 134 ($1.82).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

