Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.15

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.07, with a volume of 1320701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.64.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.59.
The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07.
Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
