SVB Leerink Raises AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to $70.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.67.

AZN stock opened at $60.58 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $187.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 967.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 181.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $48,718,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,480 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

