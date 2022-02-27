Swerve (SWRV) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $1.16 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00036342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00110102 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,308,621 coins and its circulating supply is 16,115,174 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

